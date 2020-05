Chapin offensive lineman Thornton Gentry announced on Twitter he has committed to N.C. State.

The son of Chapin head coach Justin Gentry, Thornton had received offers from the likes of Missouri, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Kansas State.

Rivals.com rates Gentry as a 2-star prospect with 247Sports putting him as a 3-star and the ninth-rated center in the country. Chapin has used him primarily at left tackle.