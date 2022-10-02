Bennett Weigle named Ben Lippen head football coach

A former head football coach at Richland Northeast High School, Weigle will move to the SCISA ranks for his second head coaching job.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ben Lippen has hired Bennett Weigle as its new head football coach, replacing Steven Curtis who left to become the offensive coordinator at Dorman under former A.C. Flora head coach Dustin Curtis.

For the past three seasons, Weigle has been the defensive coordinator at A.C. Flora High School. In 2020, Weigle's defense allowed a stingy eight points per game as the Falcons won the Class 4A state championship.

Before his stint at A.C. Flora, Weigle was on the Richland Northeast staff for 10 years serving as defensive coordinator and for the last two seasons there he was the head coach.

“He has a brilliant football mind and is well respected in South Carolina among his peers,” Ben Lippen athletics director Shannon Glenn said in a statement. “We are confident he will make a positive impact on our student-athletes, student body and the Ben Lippen community as a whole.”

For Weigle, he is ready for this next step of his coaching career.