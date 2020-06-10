COVID-19 issues continue to affect high school football

Several Midlands teams are having to reschedule games due to coronavirus exposure.

The Westwood Athletics Department announced Monday that its football schedule will be altered after the team was exposed to an opposing player who tested positive for COVID-19.

After playing Lugoff-Elgin on October 3, Westwood officials were informed that a player on the L-E team tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 12 athletes have been placed in quarantine for the next 14 days. Those 12 athletes were named after coaches watched video of the game and determined those players were considered to be close contacts or within six feet of the affected person for a combined total of at least 15 minutes. The rest of the Westwood High varsity football team has been informed that while they are not considered to be close contacts they should monitor for symptoms.

With this news comes word that two varsity and two junior varsity games, with Dreher and Irmo have been rescheduled.

The football games against Dreher High School have been rescheduled with the junior varsity team playing on October 29 and the varsity game on October 30. The junior varsity game against Irmo High School has been rescheduled to November 5 for junior varsity and November 6 for the varsity. Westwood's official release said the players on the junior varsity team were not impacted by the quarantine but the schools decided to keep the junior varsity and varsity games on the same week.

Westwood's next football games are scheduled to be Nov, 5 (JV) and Nov. 6 (varsity) against RNE.

Lugoff-Elgin is also changing its schedule due to the positive test and in the process, the annual battle with arch-rival Camden will not be played for the first time since 1982. L-E is moving its next two region games to the final two weeks of the regular season. Camden, who did not play the first two weeks of the delayed season due to COVID-19 concerns, played its first game of the season on Friday. The Bulldogs will now look to find a replacement game on November 7 as the Demons must fulfill their Region 4-4A obligations.

This week, Lexington and River Bluff will play their first games of the delayed 2020 schedule after they have been dealing with coronavirus issues.