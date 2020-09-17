A pair of Midlands teams won't play next week due to COVID-19 cases

Camden and Swansea will not kick off 2020 next week with the rest of the SCHSL teams.

The late start to the high school football season will be even later for the Camden Bulldogs.

Two positive COVID-19 tests within the Bulldog team has forced next week's season opener against Lakewood to be moved to October 30.

This week's Bulldog Bash jamboree had been cancelled after a player on the varsity level tested positive for the coronavirus. A player on the junior varsity level has since tested positive.

DHEC recommends a 14-day quarantine period from the time starting with the last exposure, so it's unclear exactly when Camden will kick off the 2020 season.