Camden DL releases his top 10 schools, South Carolina makes the list

Xzavier McLeod has been a force on the defensive line for the Camden Bulldogs who have played in the last two Class 3A state championship games.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod has released his top 10 schools and the closest school in proximity to Zemp Stadium is on the list.

South Carolina is joined by Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and Oklahoma and Oregon.

At 6-4 and 324 pounds, McLeod has been a force on the defensive line for Camden who has played for the Class 3A state championship for the last two seasons. This past season, McLeod registered 58 tackles, five sacks and he led the team with 21 quarterback pressures.