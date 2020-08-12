Dutch Fork rises in USA Today Sports Super 25

The Silver Foxes inch up a spot to 18th in this week's USA Today high school football poll.

Dutch Fork's methodical climb in the national rankings continued with the release of this week's USA Today Sports Super 25.

The Silver Foxes moved up one position to 18th in this week's USA Today ranking of the top 25 high school football programs in the country.

Dutch Fork wrapped up another undefeated season with last Friday's 28-6 win over T.L. Hanna in the Class 5A state championship. That marked the team's fifth consecutive 5A state championship as Dutch Fork has won every title in 5A since that classification was created in 2016. Dutch Fork is also the first South Carolina High School League team to win five state championships consecutively.