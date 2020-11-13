South Carolina High School League announces state championship sites

Harry Parone Stadium and Charlie W. Johnson will host the state championship games for high school football.

The South Caroline High School League has locked down the two venues which will host the state title games for high school football. But unlike in previous years, there will be more time in between games so that the stadium can be properly prepared for each game as it relates to COVID-19 protocols.

Five state championship games will be held at Harry Parone Stadium on the campus of Spring Valley High School and Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The first set of games will be on December 4. Harry Parone Stadium will host the first game at 5:00 p.m. Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium will host another contest at 7:30 p.m.

On December 5, the first state title game of the day will be at 11:30 a.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Parone Stadium will host its one Saturday game at 3:30 p.m. with the final game of the weekend kicking off at 7:30 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

The classifications playing at each date will be announced at a later date. All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols as it relates to spectator attendance will be followed.

In recent years, Williams-Brice Stadium has hosted the Class 3A, 4A and 5A state championship games with Charlie W. Johnson Stadium hosting the Class A and 2A games. But with the SEC football season stretching into December, the SCHSL was forced to look for another venue and the spacious Harry Parone Stadium which has plenty of room for parking was deemed as the best venue around capable of hosting state championship games. That facility has hosted major track and field events and is no stranger to hosting marquee athletic competitions.

High School Football State Championship Schedule

Dec. 4

5:00 p.m. at Harry Parone Stadium

7:30 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

Dec. 5

11:30 am at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

3:30 pm at Harry Parone Stadium