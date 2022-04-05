Cory Helms takes charge at Cardinal Newman

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Cory Helms is the new head football coach at Cardinal Newman.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cory Helms' last football game ended with Gray Collegiate Academy winning its first Class 2A state championship. The former South Carolina offensive lineman had been on the GCA staff as offensive line coach.

After three seasons with the program, Helms is getting a chance to run his own program as he has been named the new head football coach at Cardinal Newman.

Helms obviously made an impression in West Columbia as a number of Gray Collegiate Academy players from last year's team came to the Cardinal Newman campus to show their support for Helms.