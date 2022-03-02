Erik Kimrey begins his new adventure in Chattanooga

The longtime Hammond head football coach was introduced as the new head football coach at Baylor School, a college prep school in Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In his introductory news conference Thursday at his new school, Erik Kimrey said there were only two schools that could have pulled him away from Hammond school where he won 12 state championships in 17 seasons as head coach.

One of those schools was South Carolina, Kimrey's alma mater. Kimrey did indeed leave Hammond for a job on Shane Beamer's staff as tight ends coach. The other school that Kimrey mentioned was Baylor School, a college prep school in Chattanooga where students stay on campus, facilities are first class and the school overlooks the Tennessee River and stands in the shadows of Lookout Mountain.