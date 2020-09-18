Lexington County rivals postpone next week's season opener to COVID-19

River Bluff and Lexington will move their game to November 6 after three individuals from the River Bluff varsity program tested positive for the coronavirus.

The SCHSL teams will kick off the shortened 2020 season next Friday but a scheduled game between two Lexington County rivals will not be played.

River Bluff and Lexington were scheduled to meet on the Wildcats' home field but the game has been postponed after three people associated with the River Bluff varsity program tested positive for COVID-19.

This decision does not impact River Bluff High’s junior varsity or B teams.

“While we were looking forward to playing Lexington (Sept. 25) and South Aiken (Oct. 2) high schools and hate to miss our season opener, the health and safety of our students, coaches and staff has to be our top priority,” said River Bluff High School Principal Dr. Luke Clamp in a statement.

“We believe that postponing the varsity football season start is the best way to keep our players healthy so that we can play other scheduled games later.”