Gray Collegiate Academy running back commits to Georgia State

KZ Adams will take his playmaking skill set to Atlanta to play for Shaun Elliott and the Georgia State Panthers.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gray Collegiate Academy running back has been a major weapon for the War Eagles and now, he will be taking his talents to Atlanta.

The rising senior has committed to play for Shawn Elliott and the Georgia State Panthers. Elliott is a Camden native and former South Carolina offensive line coach who is in entering his fifth year as the head coach at Georgia State.

As a junior, Adams rushed for 1,859 yards and 19 touchdowns.