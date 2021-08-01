Dutch Fork football "shoots for six" in 2021

The Silver Foxes have won the last five state championships in Class 5A.

IRMO, S.C. — After a successful "Drive for Five", Dutch Fork is now "shooting for six" as in six consecutive state championships.

Head coach Tom Knotts won a total of seven state titles in North Carolina including six straight at Charlotte powerhouse Independence High School.

Knotts has won a total of six at Dutch Fork with his first at that school coming in 2013. He can match his championship total in North Carolina if his team can win a sixth consecutive title. But in the early stage of the preseason, Knotts has seen proof that not everyone in the locker room is 100% committed to paying the price in the preseason.