New Batesburg-Leesville head football coach generates a reaction

Gene Cathcart was officially introduced as the new head football coach at Batesburg-Leesville HS and his news conference definitely got people talking and tweeting.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — After five years at Jefferson High School in Georgia, Gene Cathcart is officially back in the Palmetto State.

Cathcart held court Thursday as he was introduced as the new head football coach at Batesburg-Leesville High School and it didn't take him long to set the tone for his new team.

"We are going to work until we are the show. It's not a big game because of who is on the other sidelines there," Cathcart said.

"That's irrelevant. We will take care of us and we will take care of our business. They just happen to draw the short straw."

Cathcart mentioned that Batesburg-Leesville is having discussions with Gilbert about locking down a matchup to open the season.

"The people that we play, Gilbert for example, reached out the other day. They're talking about how much money the gates is, their coach in talking about it - good guy. I don't think he realizes what's going to have to do to earn that money.

"They think they know, but they have no idea. Right now, they know when we play. They know where they play. You know the part they don't know? Who the hell they play. Because there is going to be special stuff inside of you, men, and we're going to pull it out."

Cathcart also generated some reaction on social media with a reference to reigning Class 2A state champion Gray Collegiate Academy.

Cathcart also talked about his time as the personal quarterbacks coach for Georgia quarterback Stetson Barrett and he had a message from Barrett to his new team.

A former head coach at Seneca High School, Cathcart won the 2012 4A state championship at Greenwood High School and he's also served as an assistant at Pickens, Manning and his alma mater - Daniel High School. He's also been an offensive coordinator at Presbyterian College.