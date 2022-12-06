Justin Bethel returns to Blythewood to host his 7-on-7 tournament

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID protocols, the Justin Bethel 7-on-7 tournament returned to Blythewood High School.
The Richland District Two Stadium and the Blythewood practice fields simultaneous games going on as team's competed for a $1,000 prize which was won by Spring Valley.
Bethel's effort to give back to the Blythewood community by hosting a 7-on-7 tournament also benefits high school football around the state as teams use these 7-on-7 events develop chemistry among the skill players.