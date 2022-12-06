x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
High School

Justin Bethel returns to Blythewood to host his 7-on-7 tournament

The current New England Patriots defensive back has been in the NFL for a decade but he still goes back to his Blythewood roots.

More Videos

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID protocols, the Justin Bethel 7-on-7 tournament returned to Blythewood High School.

The Richland District Two Stadium and the Blythewood practice fields simultaneous games going on as team's competed for a $1,000 prize which was won by Spring Valley.

Bethel's effort to give back to the Blythewood community by hosting a 7-on-7 tournament also benefits high school football around the state as teams use these 7-on-7 events develop chemistry among the skill players.