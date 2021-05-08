Irmo senior, Gamecock pledge looks for a big 2021 campaign

Nick Emmanwori committed to South Carolina back in July.

IRMO, S.C. — Nick Emmanwori currently has one Power 5 offer and it is the school who he has since committed.

The Irmo senior showed up at one of Beamer's camps in the summer and after the coaches saw him in action, Carolina didn't waste any time and they offered him soon afterwards. After taking an unofficial visit to the school, Emmanwori committed to South Carolina.

Emmanwori, whose other offers included Charlotte, Georgia Southern and Richmond, says he is motivated to validate his offer from the Gamecocks by putting together a solid senior season. He will get plenty of chances to showcase his skills as Irmo plans on using him in a variety of ways. Irmo head coach Aaron Brand says Emmanwori will line up on linebacker and safety on defense while offensively, he can play receiver or running back.

Brand adds that Emmanwori has turned into one of the great leaders for the team.

"He has the team's ear," Brand said.