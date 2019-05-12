Dutch Fork is on a 39-game unbeaten streak heading into Saturday's 5A state championship game against Dorman.

The Silver Foxes are gunning for a fourth consecutive title and for head coach Tom Knotts, he has instilled in his players a desire to not only win but to avoid the feeling of losing. For Knotts, it's a lifestyle that goes beyond football.

"Always, no matter what I do. Whether it's on the bicycle, the weight room, playing basketball. Whatever it is, I have a tremendous fear of losing," Knotts said.

"Not everybody can say that, but it's ingrained in me and it's really my driving force."

That driving force has led Knotts to 11 state championships - seven in North Carolina and he's looking for number five at Dutch Fork. Senior quarterback Ty Olenchuk leads the offense for the nationally ranked Silver Foxes and he doesn't take anything for granted and that's based on the way Knotts prepares his team for battle.

"I believe we can lose and (Knotts) really preaches that if we don't play well, we will lose," Olenchuk said.

"That just makes us bring our game every week because it's scary. It's scary that we can lose."

For senior defensive back Tyrik McDaniel, the Knotts philosophy of preparation goes beyond winning state titles.

"He drives it in us every day, not even on the field but in the classroom," McDaniel said.

"He's been driving it in us. He's been there for us since middle school. He was in our ears letting us know that you strive for greatness. You never want to settle for less. You want to be overachievers and not underachievers.That carried on through us through high school, classroom, on the football field and just in life."

Dutch Fork came close to losing in 2017. Only a defensive stand on a two-point conversion prevented Dorman from pulling off the upset.