Hammond begins the road to defending but with a new head coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Preseason practice kicked off Thursday morning for the SCISA schools and for the Hammond Skyhawks, they were under the direction of new head football coach Jon Wheeler.

A former head coach at Heathwood Hall and St. Joseph's, Wheeler is a former Hammond assistant under longtime coach Erik Kimrey who left to take a job on the Shane Beamer staff at South Carolina.

The bulk of the Hammond coaching staff returns which will allow for the most seamless of transitions for Wheeler who also spent a couple of years on the Wofford staff under the legendary Mike Ayers. Wheeler says that experience of playing and working under Ayers, along with playing for the legendary Jimmie Satterfield, will help him as he puts his fingerprints on the Hammond program.