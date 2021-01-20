Former Dutch Fork assistant officially named new head football coach at White Knoll

Nick Pelham spent the last five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Dutch Fork

White Knoll has hired Nick Pelham as the school's new athletics director and head football coach.

Pelham spent the last five seasons as Dutch Fork's defensive coordinator. He was a part of the Silver Foxes' streak of five consecutive Class 5A state championships. He also was in that same capacity at Dutch Fork from 2007-2009.

From 2010-2011, Pelham was the defensive coordinator at Richland Northeast High School. He then worked in that same role at Westwood from 2012-2015 before returning to Dutch Fork prior to the 2016 season.