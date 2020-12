Adam Randall will bring another tall, rangy receiver to the Tiger receiving corps.

Christmas Day is when Adam Randall planned to announce his college choice publicly and he executed that plan around noon.

The Myrtle Beach wide receiver announced on social media that he has committed to Clemson.

One of the best blessings of them all... COMMITTED ❗️❗️❗️

Merry Christmas 🎁 #BD