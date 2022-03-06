Sumter defensive end releases his top eight schools

Monteque Rhames II drops his list of eight finalists and South Carolina is on the list along with another Palmetto State school.

SUMTER, S.C. — Monteque Rhames II is an outstanding defensive end for Sumter and the number two ranked prospect in the state for the class of 2023.

On Thursday, Rhames went to social media and released his top eight schools. South Carolina is on the list along with reigning national champion Georgia. Other schools on the list are Virginia Tech, NC State, Florida State, Coastal Carolina, Michigan and UCF.

There she goes😎.. pic.twitter.com/wmpL8cZryc — Monteque Rhames II (@MRhames31) June 2, 2022