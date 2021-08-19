Dutch Fork adds a road trip to Gaffney to its schedule

The five-time defending 5A state champion will open the season against five Upstate programs with Gaffney filling the August 27 date.

IRMO, S.C. — A challenging schedule for Dutch Fork has been made more so with the announcement that the Silver Foxes will travel to Gaffney to face the Indians next Friday night.

The five-time defending state champion Silver Foxes had been scheduled to face Irmo. But the Yellow Jackets are in COVID-19 protocol and head coach Tom Knotts had been looking for an opponent.

Gaffney had been scheduled to play Union County but that team was forced to cancel. But Gaffney and Dutch Fork were able to fill that August 27 void by scheduling a matchup at The Reservation.

The teams have met once, a 34-22 Gaffney win in the 2012 Big 16 state championship game in Columbia.