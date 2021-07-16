Longtime high school football coach will retire at the end of 2021

Phil Strickland has been a fixture of Midlands football with stops at Brookland-Cayce, Batesburg-Leesville and Newberry.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Phil Strickland had planned on retiring in 2020 but with COVID-19 being a constant threat for all of sports, Strickland knew that is not how he wanted his coaching career to end.

So, he decided to push the farewell tour back one season. Strickland will step down after the 2021 season and that will close the book on one of the best coaches in the history of Palmetto State football.

Strickland has been a head coach for 34 seasons. He won two state championships at Batesburg-Leesville and three more at Gaffney. In 2010, he took over the program at Newberry where he has led the Bulldogs to three appearances in the state finals.