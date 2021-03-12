Dutch Fork receiver named Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year

Antonio Williams earns an award based on athletic and academic excellence along with community involvement.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — He's a 4-star prospect who holds offers from the likes of South Carolina, Clemson, Ole Miss and Auburn among others.

Dutch Fork wide receiver Antonio Williams has been a major playmaker for the Silver Foxes who play Gaffney Saturday for the Class AAAAA state championship.

Thursday night in a virtual ceremony, Williams was named the Mr. Richland County Football Player of the Year as presented by the Richland County Recreation Commission.

The award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County. The award takes into account athletic and academic excellence along with community involvement. character and intellect. Williams will receive a $2,000 scholarship.