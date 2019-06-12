He capped off his high school football career by helping Hammond win its third consecutive SCISA state championship and just a few weeks later, senior defensive lineman Alex "Boogie" Huntley has received a prestigous award.

Huntley was named the winner of the Richland County Player of the Year award. This is presented by the Richland County Recreation Commission, The Richland County Recreation Foundation and the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation. It is presented annually to the top varsity High School senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates character, community involvement, academic and athletic excellence.

Huntley, who will be in San Antonio in January for the All-American Bowl, was force at defensive line for the Skyhawks and he also played a little tight end these last couple of seasons. He caught a two-point conversion in the SCISA 3A state championship game against Laurence Manning.