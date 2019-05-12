Saluda's win last Friday over Abbeville ended the state's longest winning streak and 35 games and prevented the Panthers from playing for a fifth consecutive state championship.

But the goal has not been to win the 2A Upper State Championship and the win over Abbeville, while was impressive, only gets the Tigers in position for the ultimate goal.

At the SCHSL media day this week, Salauda quarterback Noah Bell says there is a simple formula to make sure the Tigers don't have a letdown and come out this week running on all cylinders.

"We just have to execute and do our job," Bell said.

:"Can't turn the ball over and I feel that our guys are ready for it and like I said, can't let the moment get too big for us."

For Saluda receiver Dallan Wright, consistency is preparation is the key.

"Just go win with the same mentality we did last week," Wright said.

"What we've been doing since day one. Come in, work hard, work hard in the weight room. Get a good practice, a good Thursday morning practice. Get mentally focused. Come Friday - prepare and just go do what we do."