Saturday high school football action

Saturday may be for college football but there were a pair of high school football games on the docket.
Batesburg-Leesville played its first game since coming off the two-game hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers jumped out to a 40-6 lead on Saluda on their way to a 52-28 victory on a day when the defense forced five turnovers.
Marvin Gantt had 174 yards and three touchdowns for Batesburg-Leesville who improved to 2-1 on the season. Saluda falls to 2-2.
At Northside Christian Academy, the Crusaders defeated New Hope Leadership Academy 42-20 to even its record to 3-3.
NCA quarterback Max McKenna threw 5 touchdowns and rushed for another score in the victory.
Northside Christian closes out the 2020 regular season this Friday in Mount Pleasant against Palmetto Christian Academy.