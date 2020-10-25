Saturday high school football action

A pair of games involving teams from the Midlands and surrounding area is on the Saturday schedule

Saturday may be for college football but there were a pair of high school football games on the docket.

Batesburg-Leesville played its first game since coming off the two-game hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns. The Panthers jumped out to a 40-6 lead on Saluda on their way to a 52-28 victory on a day when the defense forced five turnovers.

Marvin Gantt had 174 yards and three touchdowns for Batesburg-Leesville who improved to 2-1 on the season. Saluda falls to 2-2.

At Northside Christian Academy, the Crusaders defeated New Hope Leadership Academy 42-20 to even its record to 3-3.

NCA quarterback Max McKenna threw 5 touchdowns and rushed for another score in the victory.