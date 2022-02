Jayden Bradford is a four-star prospect who will play his final two years of high school football at the national powerhouse in Bradenton, Florida.

CHAPIN, S.C. — After a stellar season for the Chapin Eagles where he came onto the national radar with a host of Power 5 offers including one from South Carolina, Jayden Bradford is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

This past season, Bradford threw for 2,018 yards with 22 touchdowns, He also was effective on the ground, rushing for more than 367 yards with five touchdowns.