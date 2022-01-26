Westwood head football coach is stepping down

Matt Quinn had been the head coach of the Redhawks for the past three seasons.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — There will be a new head football coach patrolling the sidelines at "The Castle".

After three seasons in charge of the Westwood program, Matt Quinn is stepping down. He leaves Westwood after a season where Quinn led the Redhawks to their first region title. Westwood shared the Region IV-AAAA title with Irmo and A.C. Flora.