Westwood head football coach is stepping down

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — There will be a new head football coach patrolling the sidelines at "The Castle".
After three seasons in charge of the Westwood program, Matt Quinn is stepping down. He leaves Westwood after a season where Quinn led the Redhawks to their first region title. Westwood shared the Region IV-AAAA title with Irmo and A.C. Flora.
Quinn is a former head coach in North Carolina. He's also had stops at Darlington and Westside and before his head coaching job in the Tar Heel state, he was an assistant at Westwood where he will now leave for the second time.