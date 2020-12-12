A.C. Flora playmaker receives a PWO offer from South Carolina

Eriq Rice showcased his skills at the highest level in last week's 4A state championship win over Myrtle Beach.

The leading receiver for A.C. Flora's high-powered offense has received a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina.

Eriq Rice led the Falcons with 27 catches for 672 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 24.9 yards per catch and kept stretching the field for A.C. Flora who is not even a week into their title reign as Class AAAA state champions.

Rice has offers from Stetson and Benedict and preferred walk-on offers from The Citadel and Presbyterian College.