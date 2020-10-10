Nominees for Mr. Richland County HSFB Player of the Year award are announced

A total of players from Richland County are up for the award which honors athletes for more than their stats on the football field.

The Richland County Recreation Commission, the Richland County Recreation Foundation and the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation have announced the 17 nominees for the 2020 Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Award.

The award is presented annually to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County who demonstrates outstanding character, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence. The selected winner of this significant award will receive a $2,000 scholarship.

The winner is selected by a panel of voters from local Columbia media outlets and 17 head football coaches from each high school in Richland County. Each voter selected their top 5 nominees in order. Each ballot included at least one player representing Richland District 1, Richland District 2 and the SCISA.

Head coaches are not permitted to vote for their own players.

The 2020 nominees for the Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year are:

AC Flora, Eriq Rice, Wide Receiver #12

Ben Lippen, Will Owens, Linebacker/Athlete #5

Blythewood, Joshua Burrell, Wide Receiver #9

CA Johnson, Desmond Martin, Wide Receiver/Defensive Back #5

Cardinal Newman, Shanye Monsanto, Running Back/Defensive End #5

Columbia, Jani Broadnax, Running Back/Defensive Back/Linebacker #2

Dreher, Mactavius Hilton, Offensive Tackle #55

Dutch Fork, Will Taylor, Quarterback #9

Eau Claire, John Belton, Running Back/Defensive End/Outside Linebacker #3

Hammond, Brig Brannon, Wide Receiver/Outside Linebacker #12

Heathwood Hall, Ronnie Porter, Linebacker/Running Back #5

Keenan, John Hannibal Jr., Offensive Tackle/Defensive End #64

Lower Richland, Dustin McCombs, Wide Receiver #2

Richland Northeast, Amere Cherry, Athlete #11

Ridge View, Keaton Rogers, Linebacker #21

Spring Valley, Paul Davis, Strong Safety #14