High School Football is almost in full swing

The public schools who have not been affected by COVID-19 will be on the field for their first games of 2020.

After watching the SCISA schools get a jump start on the 2020 season, teams under the direction of the South Carolina High School League will be on the field Friday night for their first Friday night of high school football this fall.

A number of schools have paused their seasons after people associated with the program have tested positive for COVID-19. But for the most part, teams have been given the all clear to begin competition.

On Thursday night, Pelion and Ridge Spring-Monetta kicked off at the Panthers' stadium, one of a handful games which were played Thursday with inclement weather in the forecast on Friday.

The visiting Trojans left Lexington County with a 26-12 win over the Panthers.

Scores from games around the Midlands

North Central 38, Chesterfield 7

Newberry 39, Columbia 10

Chester 28, Mid-Carolina 13

C.A. Johnson 21, Lewisville 14