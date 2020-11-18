SC High School League announces state championships location

Harry Parone Stadium and Charlie W. Johnson Stadium had already been announced as the sites for high school state championships.

The schedule for the state championship weekend for high school football continues to come together.

The South Carolina High School League announced Wednesday that Harry Parone Stadium on the campus of Spring Valley High School will host the Class 2A and 3A state championship games.

Charlie W. Johnson Stadium will host the Class 4A and 5A state championship games. This will mark the first time that the home facility of Benedict College has hosted the state championships for the two biggest classifications. In recent years, it has hosted the Class A and AA games.

Those two venues had previously been announced as the host sites but Wednesday's announcement provided some clarity as to which games each facility would host. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said a complete schedule will be released next week which will show the specific kickoff times for each classification.

Spring Valley will host a 5:00 p.m. game on Dec. 4 and a 3:30 p.m. contest on Dec. 5.

Charlie W. Johnson Stadium will host a 7:30 p.m. game on Dec. 4 and a pair of games on Saturday, Dec. 5 - 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.