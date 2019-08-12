When the Saluda Tigers defeated Barnwell Friday for the Class 2A state championship, it was a major celebration for the town where every family who follows Tiger football could take pride in the program winning its first title since 1963.

Pride runs especially deep for Bell family. Noah Bell is the starting quarterback for the Tigers who displayed a potent passing game against Barnwell. His father, Wayne, is a former Saluda head coach who after spending a few years as a Chapin assistant, returned to Saluda to coach the defensive line. His coaching journey reached its peak Friday night when he celebrated with his son on the field at Benedict's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.