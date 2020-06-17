Coaches announced for Touchstone Energy Bowl

Lugoff-Elgin assistant coach Bill Bacon will work in the same capacity for the North team. A former Dreher head coach, Bacon has worked at a number of area schools and is currently the defensive coordinator for the Demon program. The head coach for the North team is current Westside head coach Scott Earley who is also a former head coach at Chapin and Lexington. He won a state championship at Myrtle Beach High School so he will be returning to familiar surroundings at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.