Coaches announced for Touchstone Energy Bowl

The coaching staffs for the Touchstone Energy Bowl have been released and it features coaches with connections to the Midlands.
Lugoff-Elgin assistant coach Bill Bacon will work in the same capacity for the North team. A former Dreher head coach, Bacon has worked at a number of area schools and is currently the defensive coordinator for the Demon program. The head coach for the North team is current Westside head coach Scott Earley who is also a former head coach at Chapin and Lexington. He won a state championship at Myrtle Beach High School so he will be returning to familiar surroundings at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
On the South coaching staff, Chapin assistant Bill Seawright will be an assistant as will current May River head coach Rodney Summers, the former Westwood head coach.
North team coaching staff
Head Coach: Scott Earley, Westside
Assistant coaches -
Dan Jones, Gaffney
Bradley Adams, Woodruff
Kyle Stewart, Liberty
Will Mitchell, Lewisville
David Pierce, York
Bill Bacon, Lugoff-Elgin
South team coaching staff
Head Coach: Art Craig, Hanahan
Assistant coaches -
Russell Zehr, Cane Bay
Rodney Summers, May River
Will Lampkin, Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Jim Shuman, Allendale-Fairfax
Bill Seawright, Chapin
Ashey Harvey, Philip Simmons