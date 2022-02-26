Dreher names Corey Jenkins as its new head football coach

Corey was drafted in 1995 by the Red Sox. After four years in the minor league, Jenkins went to junior college before playing two seasons at quarterback under Lou Holtz at South Carolina. He also played safety and linebacker and that versatility allowed him to be drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2003 draft. He played linebacker under Dave Wannstedt and Nick Saban and in his second season in South Beach, Will Muschamp was his position coach. He would spend one season with the Bears and after one season in the CFL, his playing career would end.