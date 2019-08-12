It was 2017 all over again.

But unlike three seasons ago when the Silver Foxes needed a defensive stand on a two-point conversion to pull out a win, Dutch Fork (14-0-1) used a different formula to win its fourth consecutive state championship.

Dorman (14-1) was leading 28-21 and had just picked off Ty Olenchuk at the end of the third quarter. Olenchuk's second interception on the day. But the Dutch Fork forced a punt and the Cavaliers would not score again until overtime.

Meanwhile, Dutch Fork would get a game-tying 18-yard touchdown run by Jon Hall.

In overtime, the Silver Foxes would force a field goal and then on second-and-goal from the 10, Olenchuk and Hyatt would end the game like they started it - by hooking up for a touchdown. The seniors connected on an 80-yard touchdown to open the game and they closed out the scoring with the game-winner in overtime.

The 34-31 victory over Dorman gave head coach Tom Knotts his 12th career state championship and his fifth at Dutch Fork.





College coaches on the sidelines

Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp along with assistants Bryan McClendon and Eric Wolford were on the sidelines watching the action.

Also on hand was Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt who was there to watch Tennessee commit and Dutch Fork receiver Jalin Hyatt. His main recruiter is former Gamecock linebacker and Calhoun County product Chris Rumph who was also on the sidelines. Hyatt gave the Volunteer coaches plenty to see as he finished with seven catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Statistically speaking



Running back Jon Hall had a monster game on the ground with 189 yards and one touchdown. He also added a touchdown catch. The leading tackler for Dutch Fork was defensive back Tyrik McDaniel with 12. Elias Lykes had two sacks for the Silver Foxes. Defensive lineman Rasheed Rucker had a sack, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.