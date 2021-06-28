x
High School

Chapin receiver commits to Appalachian State

Zavier Short will take his talents to the Sun Belt conference as he will play for the Mountaineers.
CHAPIN, S.C. — Zavier Short has been quite the playmaker and a number of college programs have taken notice with the likes of Army, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and Wake Forest extending offers to the rising senior.

Monday night, Short announced he has committed to Appalachian State. 

This past season, Short had 50 catches for 705 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Eagles. 

Short has been more than a dependable target for the Eagles and now, he plans on making an impact for the Mountaineers. His position coach in Boone will be Pat Washington, the former South Carolina tight ends coach under Will Muschamp.