Dutch Fork quarterback will play football and baseball at Clemson

One of the most intriguing Midlands prospects is Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor who has been a longtime commit to Clemson baseball.
But Taylor got an offer from Dabo Swinney to play football a couple of weeks ago and Monday night, a face time call with the coach is when Taylor told Swinney he wanted to play two sports at Clemson.
Taylor says Swinney has recruited him as a receiver but Will says he could also see time at quarterback.
Last season at Ben Lippen, Taylor threw for 1,647 yards passing and 1,549 yards rushing with 19 tackles.