Friday Night Blitz Week 15, state champions are crowned

Gray Collegiate Academy wins its first state championship in football, while Camden comes up short against Daniel in a rematch of the 2020 championship game.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former News19 Player of the Week KZ Adams rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns to help Gray Collegiate Academy defeat Silver Bluff 49-14 in the Class AA state championship game.

The victory caps off an undefeated season for the War Eagles and gives them their first state championship in football.

Adams, a Georgia State commit, finished his season with 3,344 yards and 40 rushing touchdowns.

In the Class AAA state championship, Camden and Daniel squared off for the second consecutive season and it was Daniel repeating as state champion with a 45-20 victory over the Bulldogs.

Camden, who trailed 24-7 at halfitme and was never able to climb out of that deficit, did well to get to the final Friday of the high school football season. Injuries to various skill players hampered the Camden offense who for most of the season was led by quarterback Grayson White who started the season on the defensive line. A number of junior varsity players were pressed into action which should bode well for the next few years.

The Class 5A state championship will feature Dutch Fork and Gaffney. The Silver Foxes are chasing their sixth consecutive state championship. Head coach Tom Knotts has marvelled at the way his team has faced adversity on and obviously off the field.