Camden quarterback will stay in the Palmetto State

CAMDEN, S.C. — After leading Camden to its first state championship appearance since 2002, quarterback Jaffari Pearson will continue his playing career with a program that just made the transition to the South Atlantic Conference.
The Camden quarterback who was equally affective running or throwing has verbally committed to Limestone University in Gaffney.
As a senior for Camden, Pearson threw for 1,084 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 495 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.