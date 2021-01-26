Camden quarterback will stay in the Palmetto State

Jaffari Pearson has verbally committed to play at Limestone University in Gaffney.

CAMDEN, S.C. — After leading Camden to its first state championship appearance since 2002, quarterback Jaffari Pearson will continue his playing career with a program that just made the transition to the South Atlantic Conference.

The Camden quarterback who was equally affective running or throwing has verbally committed to Limestone University in Gaffney.