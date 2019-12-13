Dean Howell's busy schedule is about to get a little busier.

Howell, who serves as the head football coach and athletics director at White Knoll High School, will be on the staff for the 2020 South Carolina Shrine Bowl team.

Howell has been the head coach at White Knoll for the past seven seasons. Before that, he was the head coach at A.C. Flora for four seasons.

Other members of the staff include Glynn Darby (Bethune-Bowman), Mark Hodge (Chapman), George Harrelson (Travelers Rest) and John Cantey (Bishop England).

Another South Carolina assistant will be named at a future date.