Batesburg-Leesville hires new head football coach

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees unanimously approved Gene Cathcart as the new Head Football Coach at Batesburg-Leesville High School during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Coach Cathcart comes to the Panther program from Jefferson High School in northern Georgia where he has been for the last five seasons, but he’s had a long history of working in the Palmetto State.

Catchart is a former head coach at Seneca (2015) and Greenwood High School (2009-2014) where he led that program to the 2012 state championship.

He also served as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Presbyterian College from 2001-2003. Other stops as an assistant include Pickens, Manning and Daniel High Schools.