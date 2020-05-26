Lower Richland has tapped into the most successful program in the state for its next head football coach.

Marlin Taylor, who has been the Silver Foxes' offensive line coach for the last four seasons, will take over the Lower Richland program. His hiring was approved by the Richland One school board on Tuesday.

A former assistant at Ridge View and W.J. Keenan, Taylor will have his first shot at being a head coach with the Diamond Hornets.

In his four seasons at Dutch Fork, Taylor was part of the four-peat at Dutch Fork as the Silver Foxes have won the last four 5A state championships.