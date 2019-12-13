For a few minutes Thursday night, the streets in downtown Saluda were shut down for a special event that has been 56 years in the making.

The Saluda football team was honored with a parade after it won the Class 2A state championship a week ago at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium with a 39-14 victory over Barnwell.

The parade kicked off at the courthouse and ended a couple of miles down the road at Herlong Stadium where school officials, coaches and players addressed the fans who have supported the team over the years and were able to share in the celebration of the program's first state championship since 1963.