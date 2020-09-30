Pelion football postpones games due to COVID-19

Pelion High School will reschedule a pair of games due to COVID-19 exposure.

Pelion High School postponed two varsity football games after a COVID-19 positive exposure resulted in the team being unable to play or practice. This decision did not impact Pelion High’s junior varsity or B teams according to a release from the Lexington County School District 1.

The team was scheduled to play Silver Bluff High on Oct. 2 and Wade Hampton High on Oct. 9. Those two games will be rescheduled..