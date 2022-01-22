x
Heathwood Hall defensive lineman commits to Lenoir-Rhyne

Rondarius Porter announced on Twitter that he will take his career from SCISA to the South Atlantic Conference.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An All-State defensive lineman in the SCISA ranks, Heathwood Hall's Rondarius Porter will take his talents to Hickory, North Carolina.'

Porter announced on social media he has committed to Lenoir-Rhyne.

This past season, Porter recorded 89 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He was also used on offense by the Highlanders as the 6-2, 260-pound was quite a challenge for opposing defenses.

Porter, who is also a member of the Heathwood Hall basketball team, joins a Lenoir-Rhyne program which went 8-3 in 2021 and earned a spot in the D2 playoffs..

 

