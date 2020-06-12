x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

High School

Camden falls to Daniel in 3A state championship

The Bulldogs made plenty of big plays but could not overcome some turnovers and six touchdowns by Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman.
Credit: WLTX
The Camden Bulldogs make their entrance prior to kickoff in the Class AAA state championship against Daniel. Camden fell 52-31 to the Lions.

Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman threw six touchdown passes as Daniel defeated Camden 52-31 in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday at Harry Parone Stadium on the campus of Spring Valley High School.

Camden was making its first appearance in the state finals since 2002 after having won it in 2001.

After falling behind 21-7, Camden went into halftime down 27-14. The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to take a 28-27 lead.

But Daniel would respond by taking advantage of Camden turnovers and eventually they would pull away for the victory. It marked Daniel's first state title since 1998.