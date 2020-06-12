Camden falls to Daniel in 3A state championship

The Bulldogs made plenty of big plays but could not overcome some turnovers and six touchdowns by Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman.

Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman threw six touchdown passes as Daniel defeated Camden 52-31 in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday at Harry Parone Stadium on the campus of Spring Valley High School.

Camden was making its first appearance in the state finals since 2002 after having won it in 2001.

Camden loses to Daniel 52-31 in the Class AAA state championship. The Bulldogs were a fun team to watch this season as evidenced by the highlights they provided on the first Saturday of December.@FootballCamden pic.twitter.com/G8H6rNP1ct — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) December 6, 2020

After falling behind 21-7, Camden went into halftime down 27-14. The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to take a 28-27 lead.