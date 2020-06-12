Camden falls to Daniel in 3A state championship

Daniel quarterback Trent Pearman threw six touchdown passes as Daniel defeated Camden 52-31 in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday at Harry Parone Stadium on the campus of Spring Valley High School.
Camden was making its first appearance in the state finals since 2002 after having won it in 2001.
After falling behind 21-7, Camden went into halftime down 27-14. The Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to take a 28-27 lead.
But Daniel would respond by taking advantage of Camden turnovers and eventually they would pull away for the victory. It marked Daniel's first state title since 1998.