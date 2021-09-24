"This has been a tough year for Dutch Fork football"

As his team prepares to play its first home game of the 2021 season, Dutch Fork head coach Tom Knotts reflects on his most challenging season as a head coach.

IRMO, S.C. — Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts has never been shy about his ultra-competitive nature. That drive to win has led him to win seven state championships in North Carolina and six at Dutch Fork High School.

But there is nothing in Knotts' extensive playbook that could have prepared him for what has transpired this last month.

In late August, offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib collapsed after a Tuesday evening practice and passed away. He was just 17 years old and that generated an outpouring of support for the Dutch Fork community. Knotts then found himself in the hospital due to an irregular heartbeat.

"It's been a tough year for Dutch Fork football," Knotts said.

"We're racking up Ws but there's a lot of other things that are making this a tough year."

Knotts described Alkhatib as a "big old Teddy Bear" who was liked by all who knew him. Dutch Fork has played two games since Alkhatib's passing and Knotts has not missed any games. But he will be the first to tell you that watching one of his players die suddenly and then dealing with his own health issues has led to a lot of reflection for the coach who wants to be there for the long term for his family.

"Just like I tell my players, I'm going to suck it up. I'm going to try to eat right and get plenty of sleep and do the things I'm supposed to do.

"I've got a family and I'm going to live a long healthy life and I'll probably re-evaluate some things after the season, but right now, the season's ahead of everything else."