Sumter running back accepts a PWO offer from South Carolina

He was a Gamecock in high school and will be a Gamecock in college.
Sumter running back Nathan Harris-Waynick announced on social media that he has committed to South Carolina. New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer offered Harris-Waynick a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on.
This past season, Sumter finished 7-1 and Harris-Waynick was the team's workhorse in the backfield as he rushed for 1,168 yards and 18 touchdowns on 193 carries.
NHW is listed at 5-10 and 210 pounds and will bring a physical style of running to the Gamecock program. In Sumter's offense, Harris-Waynick scored more than a few touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation.