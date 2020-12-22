Sumter running back accepts a PWO offer from South Carolina

Nathan Harris-Waynick led the Sumter rushing attack this past season, helping his team finish 7-1. The only loss was to Dutch Fork in the 5A Lower State Championship

He was a Gamecock in high school and will be a Gamecock in college.

Sumter running back Nathan Harris-Waynick announced on social media that he has committed to South Carolina. New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer offered Harris-Waynick a spot on the team as a preferred walk-on.

This past season, Sumter finished 7-1 and Harris-Waynick was the team's workhorse in the backfield as he rushed for 1,168 yards and 18 touchdowns on 193 carries.

