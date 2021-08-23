Blythewood defeats Fairfield Central 22-6

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — With Fairfield Central lacking in practice time due to COVID-19 protocols in mid-August, Blythewood was nice enough to push their season opener with the Griffins back two days to give the Winnsboro program a little extra time to prepare.

That game marked the first live action of the season for the Griffins who were not cleared to take part in a jamboree. In fact, they didn't go full pads until August 17, four days after many teams competed in the various sportaramas and jamborees.